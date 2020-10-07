Diamond ‘Dime-Bag’ Floyd, SC woman, sentenced on federal drug, firearms charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – US Attorney for the District of SC, Peter McCoy Jr., on Tuesday announced the sentencing of a South Carolina woman to over 11 years in federal prison.

Diamond “Dime-Bag” Floyd (24) pled guilty to multiple counts of drug trafficking and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In June of 2019, the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force raided Floyd’s home. They found 800 grams of marijuana, over $34,000 in cash, a 9mm handgun, a .357 handgun, and a Micro Draco AK.

Less than two months later in August of 2019, CPD was called to a housing development, where a resident said that “drug dealers had taken over his home.” Upon their arrival, “Floyd jumped out of a second-story window.”

Floyd has charges out of Charleston County dating back to 2013. The charges range from breaking into a motor vehicle, financial identity fraud, violation of a beginner’s permit, accessory after the fact to a felony, and trespassing to possession/distribution of crack cocaine and throwing bodily fluids on a prison employee.