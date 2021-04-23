VIDEO: Did you see that bright light in the sky? It was the SpaceX launch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/AP) — Did you see the bright light across the sky Friday morning? Don’t worry, the world isn’t ending; it was the SpaceX launch making it’s way across the early morning sky.
SpaceX launched four astronauts toward orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company.
The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab.
SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station looked great from Wilmington, NC! We got these pics of the launch from our office looking east a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/FL9JObw0jx— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) April 23, 2021
After its successful launch, the SpaceX Falcon 9 could be seen from MYR early this morning, as it makes its way to the International Space Station (ISS). 🌌🚀 pic.twitter.com/SV6pulMpdA— Myrtle Beach International Airport (@FlyMyrtleBeach) April 23, 2021
