VIDEO: Did you see that bright light in the sky? It was the SpaceX launch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/AP) — Did you see the bright light across the sky Friday morning? Don’t worry, the world isn’t ending; it was the SpaceX launch making it’s way across the early morning sky.

WBTW News13 Photo taken from 29th Ave South in Myrtle Beach

SpaceX launched four astronauts toward orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company.

The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab.

SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station looked great from Wilmington, NC! We got these pics of the launch from our office looking east a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/FL9JObw0jx — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) April 23, 2021

After its successful launch, the SpaceX Falcon 9 could be seen from MYR early this morning, as it makes its way to the International Space Station (ISS). 🌌🚀 pic.twitter.com/SV6pulMpdA — Myrtle Beach International Airport (@FlyMyrtleBeach) April 23, 2021

