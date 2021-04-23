VIDEO: Did you see that bright light in the sky? It was the SpaceX launch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/AP) — Did you see the bright light across the sky Friday morning? Don’t worry, the world isn’t ending; it was the SpaceX launch making it’s way across the early morning sky.

  • WBTW News13 Photo taken from 29th Ave South in Myrtle Beach
SpaceX launched four astronauts toward orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company.

The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab.

  • Viewer submitted photo by Brenda Beatty
  • Viewer submitted photo by Randy Middleton
  • Viewer submitted photo by Kimberly Simmons
  • Viewer submitted photo over Florence by Carol White

