HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – There’s nothing worse than going to the polls and not seeing anyone you want to vote for. How do you solve it? Write in your own candidate.
In Horry County’s election people got a little creative with who they wanted representing them. A long list of write-in candidates included some famous people and some that only exist on the big screen or in cartoons.
The list included the likes of:
- Mickey Mouse
- Jesus
- Kanye West
- John Lennon
- Beyoncé
- Tom Hanks
- Buzz Lightyear
- Kermit the Frog
- Scooby Doo
- Donald Duck
- Daffy Duck
- Elmer Fudd
- Superman
- Bob Marley
- Bart Simpson
- Elvis Presley
- Barack Obama
The ballots also included write-in votes for Donald Trump for a State House position, as well as votes for “Not him,” and “Anyone else.”
You can view the full list of write-in votes below.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Did you vote for Jesus or Mickey Mouse? People in Horry County get creative with write-in votes
- Mom protects toddler as gunfire pelts their car in North Carolina, injuring her
- Barr tells Justice Department to probe election fraud claims if they exist
- Biden defends health care law as Supreme Court mulls its fate
- Florida man kills girlfriend in ‘horrific’ domestic violence incident, police say