Did you vote for Jesus or Mickey Mouse? People in Horry County get creative with write-in votes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – There’s nothing worse than going to the polls and not seeing anyone you want to vote for. How do you solve it? Write in your own candidate.

In Horry County’s election people got a little creative with who they wanted representing them. A long list of write-in candidates included some famous people and some that only exist on the big screen or in cartoons.

The list included the likes of:

Mickey Mouse

Jesus

Kanye West

John Lennon

Beyoncé

Tom Hanks

Buzz Lightyear

Kermit the Frog

Scooby Doo

Donald Duck

Daffy Duck

Elmer Fudd

Superman

Bob Marley

Bart Simpson

Elvis Presley

Barack Obama

The ballots also included write-in votes for Donald Trump for a State House position, as well as votes for “Not him,” and “Anyone else.”

You can view the full list of write-in votes below.

