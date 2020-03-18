DIGITAL FIRST: Businesses are closing during pandemic outbreak, but not this one…

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One business after another shuts down following state recommendation, except for this business in particular. Daycare centers are staying open to help parents and the public in a time of need.

Many families are facing economic hardships. Schools have shut down while some parents are still working to support their families. For those still working, their kids need a place to go.

My Sunshine Development Center in Socastee is one of the many daycares keeping business open. With the outbreak on the rise, this center is still providing care for nearly 45 kids.

The owner says it will stay open until she doesn’t have the staff or state services forbid them from opening. As of Tuesday, Kids Paradise, Kiddie Junction Academy, and Creative Beginnings were among many still open in Horry County.

Facilities are taking extensive action to combat the coronavirus while staying open. Owners say they are staying stocked on cleaning supplies and minimizing contact inside and outside the building.

The director says her staff is making sure fewer than eight children are in each room.

Daycare centers are also taken extra precautions as far as at drop off and pick up. “Parents are no longer allowed inside the building. We are coming to get the children at the door and as soon as they come in we are assessing them and make sure they have no fever no cough, any other signs they may be sick,” Dawn Armendt, My Sun Development owner and director said.

Many daycare employees also say they are staying open to support our doctors, nurses, and technicians by caring for their children as they are caring for us.

