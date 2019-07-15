WATCH: Digital First Stormtracker13 Forecast – Dangerous heat today

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) - A portion of Bay Road in Horry County will be closed as crews work on a construction project.

Bay Road from Grand Oaks Boulevard to Copper Leaf Drive will be closed, according to Kelly Moore with Horry County. The closure is expected to last from Monday, July 22 to July 26, weather permitting. The road closure will be during the day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.