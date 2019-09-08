Dike breach at Grainger site in Conway fills ash pond with water

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A dike breached overnight at one of the former ash ponds at the Grainger power station in Conway, causing water from the Waccamaw River to flow in.

Crews monitoring the pond noticed the breach early Sunday morning, a press release from Santee Cooper says.

They noticed water from the elevated Waccamaw flowing in, and notified the Department of Environmental Health and Environmental Control.

The release continued by saying since the pond was cleared of ash, no environmental impacts are expected.

Santee Cooper began excavating the two ash ponds at the Grainger side in 2014 after the coal plant was shut down. The ponds were used to store coal ash produced by the facility.

Removal of ash and contact soil of the first pond was completed earlier this year.