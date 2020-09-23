Dillon 4 teacher retires after suspension for racial slur used in Facebook comment

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A teacher at Lakeview Elementary School, who was suspended with pay after a racial slur was used in a Facebook comment, retired one day after their suspension, according to Superintendent Ray Rogers.

The teacher was 67-years-old and was supposed to retire on Sept. 30, according to Rogers. The name of the teacher has still not been released.

The teacher claimed he may have been hacked and didn’t make the post, according to previous reports. The district turned over the investigation to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and SLED for further investigation.

