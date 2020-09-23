DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A teacher at Lakeview Elementary School, who was suspended with pay after a racial slur was used in a Facebook comment, retired one day after their suspension, according to Superintendent Ray Rogers.
The teacher was 67-years-old and was supposed to retire on Sept. 30, according to Rogers. The name of the teacher has still not been released.
The teacher claimed he may have been hacked and didn’t make the post, according to previous reports. The district turned over the investigation to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and SLED for further investigation.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Conway police seek help locating suspect in Tuesday night shooting
- Dillon 4 teacher retires after suspension for racial slur used in Facebook comment
- Crews investigate morning structure fire in Longs that left 1 injured
- NASA sending first woman, next man to the moon in 2024
- Andrews man faces 3 counts of attempted murder in May shooting incident