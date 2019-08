DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning in Dillon County.

The wreck happened on State Park Road around 7:25 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the 2007 Honda SUV, was heading south when they veered off the road and struck a tree. They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

