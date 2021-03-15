Dillon County credit repair business owner arrested for failure to pay taxes withheld from employees’ pay

DILLON CO., S.C. (WBTW) – A Dillon County business owner was arrested after agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue say he failed to pay over Withholding Tax.

Gary Hanna, 69, owner of Hanna Credit Repair, withheld taxes from his employees’ pay but failed to pay $11,575 in Withholding Tax to the SCDOR for the periods of 2011-2016 and 2018-2019, according to arrest warrants.

Hanna paid some of the taxes due but did not pay the full balance, according to the warrants.

Hanna was charged with with eight counts of failing to pay over Withholding Tax.