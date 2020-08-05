Dillon County to discuss budget at Wednesday meeting

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Council will be meeting Wednesday to discuss their yearly budget.

The county is currently still without a budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

