Dillon deputies investigate Tuesday morning incident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a situation in the Judson Community of Dillon County.

The south Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation. It is unclear what that situation is at this time.

This is a developing story, so details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories