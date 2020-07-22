Dillon District 4 adjusts school reopening plan

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – When Dillon District Four school board approved a plan on July 20 at the regular school board meeting to reopen schools, it was noted the plan was subject to change according to local coronavirus case numbers.

The board approved that Dillon District Four Schools start dates are the following:

August 24-28 In-service Days for Staff

August 31-September 4 LEAP Days (Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, and Prepare), Grades 4K-8

September 8 First Day for Students

On August 18, 2020, the Dillon County School Board will approve the final calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. Final decisions for the opening of school will be based on the CDC/DHEC guidelines at that time.

Mr. Rogers, Superintendent, said the remote learning option will continue even after the district decides it is safe to begin providing the hybrid model. The district submitted the plan to the state Tuesday for approval.

The district provided and conducted a survey of our parents and our teachers, and the response of that survey was that they wanted remote learning.

Though the first day of remote learning is September 8, students in pre- kindergarten through eighth grade will come to schools August 31-September 4 on a staggered schedule for the required LEAP days (Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, and Prepare) for assessments that are required by state law.

Governor Henry McMaster said last week he wants districts to offer both hybrid and remote learning options to parents, stressing the need to get students back into classrooms for in-person instruction.

The district respects McMaster’s suggestion, but right now remote learning to start the year is the best option for our district.

Students will be issued a device such as a tablet for remote learning.

“We are going to make decisions based on the safety of students and staff,” said Mr. Rogers. As soon as we are able to bring students on campus even part of the week, we will. Students will still have the option of working in a virtual setting even when it is safe to return to their school if the parents choose that option.”

According to the most recent DHEC Disease Activity by County, Dillon County is at ‘high risk’ for the coronavirus. Once Dillon County earns a ‘medium riskʼ we will wait two weeks to be sure that trend continues, then move to offer a hybrid that combines in-person learning with online.

Dillon District Four is making the best possible plans now for the health, safety and education of our students and employees, but all this may change if conditions suddenly get a lot better or a lot worse.”

