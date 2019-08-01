Dillon man arrested in connection to shooting death at Florence motel

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Dillon man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death at a Florence motel.

Brandon Bethea, 29, was arrested on Thursday after a shooting at the Fairview Inn on Lucas Street, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. “He turned himself in after they put pressure on him all day yesterday and his Family called and brought him in,” Kirby told News13.

Brandon Bethea

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Eligah Antwain Jackson. Jackson was 25 years old. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His body will be autopsied at MUSC.

Kirby told News13 a fight broke out at another location nearby and ended at the motel. Jackson then reportedly got involved and was shot.

“We had an altercation at another place in another part of county where they reported shots fired. Our deputies went to the scene, questioned some people and, yes, someone did shoot and we’re trying to determine who it was,” Kirby said on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

