Dillon man charged after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — A Dillon man has been charged with assault and possession of a gun after a shooting on Tall Oaks Drive in Florence.

Florence County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from an area hospital about a gunshot victim on Dec. 5, according to Major Michael Nunn. The condition of the victim has not been released.

Investigators arrested Markus Devaughn Davis, 36, on Dec. 29 and charged him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators allege that Davis shot the victim with a handgun.

Davis is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000.00 surety bond.