Dillon man charged in hit-and-run that caused great bodily harm

MARLBORO CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A Dillon man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that caused great bodily harm.

Ni’Heem Omarion Ashaud Johnson faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily harm, according to state troopers.

The crash happened on Highway 9 in the Clio community on Tuesday, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. One person was left with great bodily injuries, Trooper Lee said.

Johnson remains in the Marlboro County Detention Centrer.

