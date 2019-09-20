Dillon man charged with murder in connection to a July 4th shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Vinelink

DILLON, SC (WBTW) –  A Dillon man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting death that happened in July.

Delaney Ismale Leach III, 27, of Dillon, has been charged for the shooting death of Kenya Purnell, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on July 4 at Sunflower Apartments in Dillon. Purnell, 21, of Laurinburg, NC, died on scene from a gunshot wound, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Leach is in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: