Dillon man charged with murder in connection to a July 4th shooting

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A Dillon man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting death that happened in July.

Delaney Ismale Leach III, 27, of Dillon, has been charged for the shooting death of Kenya Purnell, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on July 4 at Sunflower Apartments in Dillon. Purnell, 21, of Laurinburg, NC, died on scene from a gunshot wound, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Leach is in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.