DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A Dillon man faces 10 charges of child porn after investigators said they found multiple photos on his computer.

William Dean Tedder, 36, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, according to the state Attorney General Office.

Internet Crimes Against Children investigators with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Dillon Police Department assisted with this investigation.

Investigators said Tedder possessed multiple files of child pornography. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.