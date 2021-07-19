Court discussion of Dillon mayor’s sexual exploitation charges postponed

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon Mayor John Corey Jackson’s sexual exploitation charges involving teenage boys was expected to be discussed in court at 10:30 a.m. Monday, but was postponed until December 6, due to a scheduling conflict.

News13 learned about the SLED investigation in late April 2019, just days after Jackson won a runoff election to become the new mayor.

In early May 2019, Jackson was charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Arrest warrants obtained by News13 indicated that Jackson offered 10 teenage boys money in return for pictures of their genitals, using Snapchat.

In late May 2019, Governor Henry McMaster suspended Mayor Jackson in the form of an Executive Order. As discussed during a May 30, 2019 council meeting, the suspension means Mayor Jackson cannot conduct any City business, has no authority and can’t sit in any of the City’s meetings until his indictments are disposed of. according to previous reporting.

Because of the suspension, Mayor Jackson has not attended any council meetings since he became the Mayor. Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Phil Wallace has been running the meetings in his absence.