Dillon police investigate Tuesday night deadly shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police are investigating after a deadly shooting Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the area of Earl Street and South 9th Avenue, according to police.
Police are still working on leads and no arrests have been made at this time. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Devision is assisting in this case. Count on News13 as we work to learn more.
