DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon police need help finding a missing woman who was last seen Saturday, according to the department.

Stacalin Savage was last seen in Dillon, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call Dillon police at (843) 774-0051 ext 1030 or the Anonymous Tip Line (843) 774-0051 ext 1710.