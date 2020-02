DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man they want to question about an armed robbery.

The Dillon Police Department released a surveillance photo on Friday of a man in a red beanie hat with orange trim, an orange tassel, a black jacket and mirrored sunglasses with a white frame.

If anyone can help us identify this party or has any information, please contact Investigator Tyler at (843) 495-0944 or call the 9-1-1 center. Any assistance will be greatly appreciated.