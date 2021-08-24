Dillon School District 3 considering mask mandate

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) – Officials with Dillon School District 3, also known as Latta Schools, are considering a mask mandate in schools.

During a Tuesday night school board meeting, district officials discussed COVID-19 protocol.

District Superintendent Dr. John Kirby tells News13 the district did not vote to enact a mandate at this time, not wanting to defy state legislation regarding school mask mandates and because of, “current fairly low numbers of COVID infections and quarantines of students and staff”.

However, the board did vote Tuesday night to put a mask mandate in place as soon as possible, “If and when a judicial, legislative or executive order is made to allow school districts to require masks”, Dr. Kirby told News13. “If that decision is not made before the next school board meeting on September 14, a decision will be made by the school board as to require masks or not based on the current surging numbers at that time regarding COVID related infections and quarantines”.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) website, Latta High School has fewer than 5 COVID cases among students and fewer than 5 cases among employees, as of Sunday. Latta Elementary School has fewer than 5 COVID cases among students and no cases among employees, as of Sunday.

Other school districts in the News13 viewing area have been considering similar mandates.

On Monday night, the Horry County Schools Board took no action on requiring masks. Last week, the Florence 1 Schools Board voted to require masks indoors for 60 days and the Marlboro County School Board voted in favor of its own mask mandate.

