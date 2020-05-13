Dillon School District Four to hold outdoor, in-person graduation ceremonies

Each of the Dillon School District Four district high schools will hold an outdoor, in-person ceremony to honor and celebrate their graduating class of 2020.

Dillon High School and Lake View High School will hold their graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 29, at 9 a.m. at each of the high school’s football stadiums.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all district graduations will adhere to current health and safety guidelines of DHEC as well as the recommendations provided by the South Carolina Department of Education.

School districts have been given special provisions by the Governor’s Office to hold these ceremonies.

The guidelines listed below have been established in an effort to keep our staff, students, and families safe and will be strictly enforced:

• All graduates will receive two (2) tickets for guests as recommended by the South Carolina

Department of Education. No one will be allowed to attend without a ticket.

• All Junior Marshalls will receive two (2) tickets for guests.

• Social distancing of 6 feet will be used at all times for guests attending.

• Sanitizer stations and masks will be made available at each stadium.

• Restrooms will be available during the graduation ceremonies.

• In the event of inclement weather, the graduation will be held as follows:

Dillon High School – Saturday, May 30th at 9:00 AM.

Lake View High School – Saturday, May 30th at 9:00 AM.

• Seating will be 6 feet apart.

• Graduations will be streamed live on Facebook.

• Graduations will be videoed.

• This is all voluntary for students, faculty, and staff.

More detailed information will be provided to graduates and their families in regard to protocols such as arrival times, traffic flow, dress code, etc. The district also reminds parents and students that plans may change in response to any unforeseen directives from the SCDE or the governor’s office.