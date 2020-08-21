DinoLand Cafe to open in Myrtle Beach, bring dinosaurs and dragons to life in whole new dining experience

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A new cafe is opening Monday in Myrtle Beach, and it plans to bring dinosaurs and dragons to life around guests.

Located at 1012 South Kings Highway, new family style restaurant, DinoLand Cafe, promises to include a full-service restaurant with life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, fiery dragons, Ice age mammoths and lions.







Courtesy of DinoLand Cafe Facebook

“We had a clear vision about opening something new and completely different on the field of Myrtle Beach, and that vision came true,” the restaurant announced on Facebook. “We promise you unique experience and delicious food.”

The restaurant will open at 3 p.m., and on Facebook has promised to be a family adventure.

