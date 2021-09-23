Director, assistant director resign during investigation at South Carolina school

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have resigned amidst an unprofessional conduct investigation at RD Anderson Applied Tech Center in Spartanburg County.

We previously reported Director Sherri Yarborough was placed on administrative leave Saturday, Sept. 11 and Assistant Director Bobby Edwards was placed on administrative leave Thursday, Sept. 16 while an unprofessional conduct investigation was conducted, according to a Spartanburg School District 6 spokesperson.

Both submitted resignations that were later approved by the RD Anderson Board of Trustees, a Spartanburg County School District 6 spokesperson said.

Additionally, some allegations have been turned over to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

District 6 provided an updated statement:

Today, the RD Anderson Board of Trustees voted to accept the resignation of Director Sherri Yarborough. After meeting to discuss claims of dishonesty, creating a hostile work environment, and making profane and inappropriate comments, the board concluded that the supporting evidence be reported to the State Department of Education and recommends that Yarborough’s educational certificate be suspended and or revoked. Certain allegations have also been turned over to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in the event that further investigation is necessary. The RD Anderson Board of Trustees also voted to accept the resignation of Assistant Director Bobby Edwards for unauthorized removal of a district device and digital content during the investigation. The Board also recommends that his certificate be suspended and or revoked. RD Anderson has a positive reputation in the community and will continue to serve students preparing them for Career and Technical education. Spartanburg County School Districts 4, 5, 6

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they have begun a preliminary investigation.

