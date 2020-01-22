Discarded cigarette ignites wall at Grumpy Munk in North Myrtle Beach, NMBFR reports

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Someone threw away a cigarette and ignited a wall at the Grumpy Monk restaurant in North Myrtle Beach, authorities say.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue was called to the Gumpy Monk just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a structure fire. Crews said they found smoke inside due to a small fire in the exterior wall from an improperly discarded cigarette.

“Due to the wind, the cigarette ignited mulch and worked into the wall itself,” NMBFR posted. The fire was quickly put out and crews worked to check for further extension and to remove smoke from inside.







NMBFR said no major damage happened, but the restaurant closed early to clean up and do repairs, according to NMBFR.

“We ask that those who smoke properly discard their cigarettes in appreciate containers,” NMBFR posted on its social media. “Do not discard in landscaping or near buildings. Thanks to the quick action of Grumpy Monk staff this situation was not as severe as it could have been.”

