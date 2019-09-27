Dispute between husband and wife ends with deadly shooting in SC, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A dispute between husband and wife led to a deadly shooting in North Charleston.

North Charleston police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the residence on Whitney Drive just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

Officers located a female lying on the ground in her driveway when officers arrived, according to an incident report.

Responding officers attempted to render first aid until paramedics could arrive to treat the patient. She was later transported to MUSC for further treatment.

It was later announced that the victim had died at the hospital due to injuries they received during the shooting.

NCPD spokeswoman Karley Ash said the husband, also identified as the suspect, has not been released from custody due to the nature of the investigation.

An investigation is on-going.