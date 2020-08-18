Disturbance in the Atlantic has 90% chance of forming into a depression this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two waves in the Atlantic, one of which has a high chance of developing into a depression by the end of this week.

The broad area of low pressure is located a little over 700 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, and is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s moving west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph. It has a 70% chance of developing into a depression over the next two days and a 90% chance of development over the next five days.

“Things could get interesting for the U.S next week,” says WBTW Meteorologist Jonathan Weant. “It’s too far out for intensity or eventual track, but something we need to watch.”

Another system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean Sea. The system was moving west at about 20 mph, and is forecast to continue west across the western Caribbean Sea, where conditions could be more favorable for development. The system has a 20% chance of developing into a depression in 48 hours and a 60% chance of development in the next five days.