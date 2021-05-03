DNR: 1 person injured, 1 charged in boat crash after ‘boating under the influence’ in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is being charged with boating under the influence after a boat crash sent another person to a Myrtle Beach-area emergency room, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Around midnight Monday, a man showed up at a Myrtle Beach-area emergency room with injuries to his head, saying he was in a boating accident, so police began searching for the boat that he was a passenger on, according to DNR.

The operator of the boat was located and charged with boating under the influence, according to DNR. There is no word on the condition of the victim, and no additional details can be released at this time.

