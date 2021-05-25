DNR: 2 arrested after child thrown from boat, ‘seriously injured’ in Barefoot Landing crash

BAREFOOT LANDING, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been arrested after SCDNR officers say they ran a boat aground, throwing a child from the vehicle and seriously injuring them.

On May 15, Troy Conyers, 28, and Tristan Gore, 22, were boating in the area of Barefoot Landing when they crashed the boat, according to DNR.

The incident threw a child out of the boat and caused them serious injuries that required hospitalization, according to authorities. However, the crash was not reported to DNR or the Coast Guard until the following Monday, two days later, by the child’s parents.

Officers issued warrants for the arrests of Conyers and Gore before the two men turned themselves in to authorities.

Both men were charged with failure to render assistance to the injured minor and charges related to providing alcohol to the minor. They were each released on a $2,500 bond.