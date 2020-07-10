Doc Antle from ‘Tiger King’ tells his story on Living Local Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Bhagavan “Doc” Antle from the Netflix series “Tiger King” will give an exclusive interview on “Living Local Carolina” with host and producer Rainee Romero on Monday.

Monday’s entire program will feature Doc Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari and founder of T.I.G.E.R.S., The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species. The local lifestyle show, “Living Local Carolina,” airs weekday mornings from 9:35 to 10 a.m. on WBTW News13 in Myrtle Beach and Florence.

Regarding “Tiger King,” Antle tells Romero a film crew contacted him and said they were working on a project for HBO and wanted to interview him. Instead, the footage ended up on the Netflix hit “Tiger King,” mixed in with separate interviews given by Joe Exotic, Jeff Lowe, Carole Baskin, and others.

In addition, Doc Antle details how his career began; looks back at network TV shows and films he’s worked on including “The Tonight Show, “Ace Ventura” and the MTV Music Video Awards; and explains how he pushed for a national conservation law, signed by Congress.

Viewers also will get a tour of Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari, a 50-acre wildlife preserve.