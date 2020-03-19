Doctor: Pregnant women and COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Doctors are working with little data to see how the new coronavirus, which causes respiratory illness, affects mothers who are expecting.

Doctors say people who are pregnant have altered immune systems, causing their bodies to be more susceptible to complications from any illness.

While some have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, doctors say their babies were not infected. Doctors still advise women to continue normal prenatal appointments as directed by physicians.

“For their regular appointments usually those are in the outpatient offices so we can certainly isolate them from the hospital but if someone has come into the hospital we have made preparations to isolate them if need be,” Lucretia Carter, Tidelands Health physician said.

Meanwhile, other countries have issued guidance that highly suggests pregnant women stay home for 12 weeks. Along with people who have underlying health conditions and the elderly, countries ahead in COVID-19 spread have added pregnant women to their “at-risk” list.

“There have been a small number of reported problems with pregnancy or delivery (e.g. preterm birth) in babies born to mothers who tested positive for COVID-19 during their pregnancy. However, it is not clear that these outcomes were related to maternal infection,” CDC officials said.

In the small number of coronavirus cases involving pregnant women, CDC officials say the virus was not found in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk.



Doctors are checking CDC recommendations and updates daily. The CDC said it is still unknown if a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her baby during pregnancy or delivery.

