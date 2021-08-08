Dog Day Doldrums Are Here

While the “dog days of summer” officially began back in July, our pattern hasn’t been too stagnant it seems. Well, that ends now! We’ve got a week long bubble of heat, humidity and only an occasional storm to break the monotony. While it has been hotter this year, our temperatures this week will remain normal which is hot enough! Look for those numbers to be in the upper 80s along the coast and the low to mid 90s inland.

Rain chances will be minimal throughout your work week with just about a 20% to 30% chance each and every day. High pressure is building in and that is the culprit behind the slow, hot pattern we’re in store for this week. We are keeping an eye on the tropics since things do start ramping up around this time of year and there are two areas that could develop within the next 5 days out in the open Atlantic. Stay tuned throughout the week for the latest with what’s going on in the tropics.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and calm winds with patchy fog. Lows in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine, plenty of heat. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: More patchy fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s.