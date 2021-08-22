Dog Days Are Still Here

After another unsettled pattern today dumping upwards of 2+ inches of rain across the Pee Dee, the rain chances will be winding down a bit but with that is a return to the heat and humidity. Temperatures were held at bay today with the clouds and rain around but a return to normal means upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values around the 100 degree mark. That trend will be with us throughout the remainder of this week.

Henri continues to drop flooding rains across the northeast so flash flooding will be the biggest threat from it throughout the next 24 hours. Hopefully folks up that way stay alert since flooding is the deadliest threat from these tropical systems. The rest of the tropics remain unusually quiet for this time of the year. The only area we are watching is way out in the Atlantic and it only has about a 10% chance of developing within the next five days.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog developing by daybreak. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with afternoon isolated storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s at the coast, low 90s inland.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s.