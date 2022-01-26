Dog dies following early morning mobile home fire in South Carolina

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — Goose Creek firefighters said a dog did not survive an early morning mobile home fire.

According to officials from the Goose Creek Fire Department, units arrived on scene to find a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire conditions around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Photo by City of Goose Creek Fire Department

Both occupants of the home were able to escape without injury, but one dog was reported dead as a result of the fire.

Fire investigators said they determined a space heater was the likely cause of the fire, according to the department.

Units remained on scene until 5:30 a.m.