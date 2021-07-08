Dog involved in mauling in Marion County found, returned to shelter

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One of the dogs involved in the mauling of a 7-year-old boy in Marion County has been found and returned to a shelter.

Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said the missing dog was spotted back in the area from which it was removed. The dog escaped from an animal shelter where it and five other dogs had been taken after the incident.



7-year-old Shamar Jackson died after he was attacked by six dogs on June 13. Shamar, according to deputies, was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers when they were attacked by dogs. The other boys were able to escape.

According to the boys’ father, they were chasing their pet chihuahua when a neighbor’s dogs came through a hole in the fence. He said his son, Shamar Sherif Jackson, was stripped naked and killed by the dogs.

Lorenzo Cardenas, 41, of Marion, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and penalty for owner of dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human.