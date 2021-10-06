Dog shot by officer after attacking little girl getting off bus in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A little girl in North Carolina had to get stitches after a dog attacked her while she got off the school bus.

Monroe Communications Director, Pete Hovanec told FOX 46 the incident happened Monday around 3:00 PM along Old Charlotte Highway.

“Scary! You always trust the bus for the kids to get off safely,” said Carrie Harris, a parent of a student at Rocky River Elementary.

Monroe police say two dogs got out of their gated backyard, and one of them attacked the little girl as she got off the bus.

“That’s why we don’t even put our kids on the bus,” one parent told FOX 46, “I’d much rather take them to school, pick them up, bring them back home. I know they’re safe. They’re with me.”

The girl’s mother, who was waiting at the bus stop, fought the dog and got her daughter into their car until the police arrived.

“Officer gets out of his car […] the dog kept coming at him very aggressive and the officer was forced to shoot the dog,” Hovanec told FOX 46.

12 kids from Rocky River Elementary were on the bus and heard the gunshot go off.

“Oh, my God! That’s so traumatizing for everybody,” Harris said. “That sounds awful. If I was the mom, I would be kicking that dog to get my kid, you know? Kid comes first.”

The principal at Rocky River Elementary called each parent to offer to counsel for the kids. One parent took her up on that offer.

The mother of the little girl tells FOX 46 she had a puncture wound, and her daughter had to get a few stitches. They’re still in shock about what happened, and so are other parents.

“Worst case scenario, it kills your kid and then you’re destroyed,” one parent said. “Best case scenario is they get a couple of scars. Either way, it still sucks.”

The dog was a German Shepherd mix. Now, its body is headed to a lab for testing.

“We don’t believe we’ve had any other animal calls in that area,” Hovanec said. “We don’t believe there’s any malicious intent by anybody.”

Hovanec says the dog’s owner is cooperating with police, adding they haven’t yet charged him with anything.