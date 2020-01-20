Dog with amazing eyes adopted after photo goes viral

NEW JERSEY (CNN) – A Siberian husky with unusual eyes has been adopted after a Facebook post went viral.

Jubilee has an eyelid deformity that makes it appear as if she’s always surprised.

A breeder gave her to a non profit shelter in Matawan, New Jersey in 2018.

The breeder did not think Jubilee could be sold because she was too ‘weird looking’.

The veterinarians at the Husky House shelter gave her a thorough check-up.

Besides the strange expression on her face, Jubilee is normal and healthy in every other way.