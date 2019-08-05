Dollar General introduces exclusive makeup line

And the internet is shook

PHOENIX – Believe Beauty is going viral, rightfully so. The Dollar General beauty line retails for $5 or less and the reviews aren’t bad, surprisingly

The brand originally launched back in March and has been gaining momentum ever since with 150 products in the collection.

Their affordable makeup line has everything a makeup lover could want and more! Everything from lipstick, to eyeshadow and setting spray. Believe Beauty has even partnered with beauty vloggers across YouTube and Instagram for quality feedback and the reviews do not disappoint.

Dollar General is hoping to expand its business and profits by targeting the millennial generation via social influencers – turns out it’s working. The internet is here for the ‘look good for less’ craze but, are you buying it?