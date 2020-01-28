Dollywood hosting hiring event for 2020 season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood is touting jobs for any and all ahead of its 35th season. The theme park announced Tuesday it will host four hiring events in February and one in April.

The Dollywood Company is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions at Dollywood, Splash Country, and DreamMore Resort and Spa that have the potential to become careers.

Positions are available on the culinary and merchandise teams, as well as park operations positions including ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more, Dollywood said in a release.

Hospitality, lifeguard, and food service positions are available at Splash Country. DreamMore Resort and Spa has cooks, food service and housekeeping positions open.

Positions are available for the entire length of the 2020 operating season, as well as shorter peak season openings. Applicants must be 15 years of age or older.

The first hiring event is slated for Saturday, Feb. 1, at Field of Dreams, 1145 Treadway Drive, in Dandridge. Sevier County High School, 1200 Dolly Parton Parkway, will host two dates Saturday, Feb. 8, and Saturday, Feb. 22.

Additional hiring events are scheduled for Feb. 29 at Seymour Heights Christian Church in Seymour and April 4 at Arrowhead Church in Morristown. Each event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interested applicants may view opportunities, as well as job descriptions and basic requirements for each position, at dollywood.com/jobs.

Applicants can signify their interest in a position by following the online instructions to complete the application process. Technical support will be available at the hiring events to assist applicants.

Benefits include access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees.