Domestic Violence Awareness Rally happening Saturday in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Domestic Violence Awareness Rally is happening Saturday at the Old Horry County Courthouse in Conway.
The event is being hosted by Ebony’s Hope and is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The non-profit was created after Ebony Parson was killed by her boyfriend in Conway in 2013.
Senator Greg Hembree is expected to speak Saturday.
Every year, Ebony’s Hope helps women and children who are fleeing domestic violence situations.
The event is free to attend.
News13 will have more coverage of the rally later.
