Donna Major’s children testify in CresCom trial

The government finished their witness testimonies on Thursday with statements from Donna Major’s three children.

Donna was one of the women murdered in the CresCom bank robbery and double-murder on August 21, 2017. Earlier this week, a jury found Brandon Council guilty of the crimes.

Testimony concluded with victim impact statements from Donna’s children Heather, Doug and Katie.

Heather described her mom as having a “contagious personality.” She talked about growing up as a twin to her brother Doug, and said Donna enjoyed dressing them in similar outfits.

“She was very talented and artistic so when we were young, she made a lot of our clothes,” Heather said.

Prosecutors showed photos of Donna with her loved ones at family events and vacations along with voicemails left to her daughters. Heather said her mother’s death has been extremely difficult for their dad, John.

“He’s very heavenly minded and just wants to go where she is, we all do,” Heather added.

Heather’s twin brother Doug said their mom always motivated them in everything.

“She pushed me when I didn’t think I could go on any further. I am what I am because of my mom,” Doug said.

On the day of Donna’s death, the three siblings had traveled to Sumter, South Carolina to view the eclipse. They were traveling back on Highway 378 when Heather received a phone call from the Conway Police Department asking them to come to the station.

Heather said she knew something was wrong, so she called their dad, John. He shared the heartbreaking news over the phone. Heather then told her brother, Doug, to pull over immediately at a gas station. Doug described the moment as “unbelievable.”

“Heather says, ‘mom is gone, and it didn’t fully register with me,” Doug testified.

The twin siblings both said they worried about their sister Katie who was the youngest.

“She was everything to me, my mom, she was my bestfriend and believed in me,” Katie said in court.

Katie has battled with depression since her mother’s death and said the last time she saw her mother was on August 20, 2017 at a barbecue held at her brother’s home.

Prosecutors ended their testimonies in the sentencing phase after Katie’s statements. Judge Bryan Harwell said court will resume on Monday.

