Doorbell camera captures moment NC man is robbed at gunpoint

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A doorbell surveillance video captured the moment four armed robbers beat and stole from a man in the front yard of his Fayetteville home.

Fayetteville police said the armed robbery was over drugs.

“Hurry up,” one of the suspects can be heard saying as the foursome comes up to the house on Dalton Road.

“Open this door. Hurry up. Come up closer.”

“I’ll go get everything.”

The group had already stolen money that the victim had on him. When they got inside the home, his girlfriend and child were inside. Police believe they were after narcotics that were also inside.

“It doesn’t appear that this case is random at all. It appears the victim may have known the suspects,” said Officer Jeremy Strickland with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police have not been able to identify any of the four suspects. They’re asking for the public’s help in doing so. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.