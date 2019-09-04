Dorchester County residents in flood-prone areas urged to evacuate, go to shelter

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Residents in Dorchester County who live in low-lying or flood-prone areas are encouraged to evacuate or relate to family, friends, or head to a shelter as Hurricane Dorian approaches the coast.

Once the county begins to experience sustained tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph), the county said all public safety crews will be pulled off the roads.

If residents choose to travel during this time, it will be at their own risk as crews will be unable to respond until the sustained winds subside.

Dorchester County asks residents to remain off the roads until the storm has passed and the roadways have been deemed safe. Driving during the storm or before the all-clear is given puts their lives and the lives of our first responders at risk.

CITIZEN CALL LINE

The Citizens Call Center is open. That number is (843) 832-0393 or (843) 563-0393. All road issues should be reported to the Citizens Call Center.

SHELTER INFORMATION

Dorchester County has opened a pet-friendly shelter at DuBose Middle School, located at 1005 DuBose School Road, Summerville, SC 29483. Currently there are 22 citizens at the shelter and 8 pets (5 dogs and 3 cats).

Residents evacuating to a shelter should pack minimally, bringing only the essentials i.e. bedding (blankets or sleeping bag, pillows, air mattresses or cots) personal hygiene products, a form of identification, all medications, important documents, a change of clothes, food and water for 3-4 days.

Nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other medical facilities should not be evacuated to the shelter. These facilities should follow state protocol for emergency evacuations.