Dorian moves north-east away from the Grand Strand with weakening winds

8 PM THURSDAY UPDATE:

Hurricane Dorian will continue to move away from the Grand Strand with diminishing rain and wind throughout the night. At 8pm, maximum sustained winds are down to 100mph. The northern eyewall of Dorian is very close to Cape Fear, and it is moving to the NE at 10 mph. The hurricane warning continues for the Grand Strand, but has been cancelled to our south. The storm surge warning has been cancelled for areas west of Cape Fear.

5 PM THURSDAY UPDATE:

Hurricane Dorian has started to speed up moving NE at 10 mph. The eye of the hurricane is 38 miles offshore passing south/ southeast of Myrtle Beach. It is continuing on the Northeastward path as predicted. A storm surge warning is still in effect, the bulk of the storm surge has since dwindled. Damaging winds and torrential rain remain a factor along the coast of South Carolina. Flash flooding is occurring and will continue to become more widespread across eastern portions of the Carolinas. Myrtle Beach has topped 8 inches of rain. Radar is estimating over 10 inches of rain in the area, also expecting a lot more rain along the coast.

2 PM THURSDAY UPDATE:

Hurricane Dorian, located about 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, remains consistent as it moves parallel to the South Carolina coast. Dorian remains a category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds at 110 mph. The hurricane is still moving NNE at 8 mph, and the pressure stays at 958 mb. The high tide was at 1:30 p.m., however, storm surge is still a significant threat with this storm. Damaging wind and torrential rain is also something to watch for with Dorian. Radar is estimating over 10 inches of rain in the area, also expecting a lot more rain along the coast. The amount of rainfall will drastically reduce west of I-95.