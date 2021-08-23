Double murder suspect from 2020 Mac’s Lounge shooting in Hartsville released from jail on bond

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man accused of killing two people during a Jan. 2020 shooting at Mac’s Lounge in Darlington County has been released from jail on bond.

Davijon McCall was released on a $100,000 bond Sunday, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records. McCall, whose charges include two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, spent 571 days in jail.

In addition to the deaths of Dicaprio Collins, Bryan Robinson and Coker University student Garrett Bakhsh, several others were hurt during the Jan. 26, 2020 shooting.

The shootings began just before 2 a.m. during a fight on the dance floor at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, according to reports. Warrants say one of several suspects “fired numerous rounds into a crowded bar at a subject, to which he shot several other patrons inside the bar.”

Responding officers initially saw three victims: one victim was found in the patio area, another victim was found next to a pool table, and another was found just inside a doorway. There were at least two more wounded inside the door to the left, police said. Other people showed up later at area hospitals with injuries.

A man cleans up in front of Mac’s Lounge, the scene of an early morning bar shooting, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Hartsville, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Three others were also charged in the case, including Antonio Mills, Jr.

Mills was later released on bond, then arrested this past June for his alleged role in a separate shooting. According to booking records, Mills was released on bond on Thursday for his most recent charges.

Count on News13 as we continue to follow this case and track updates on violent crime suspects being released from jail on bond.