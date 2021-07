MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical storm Elsa continues to pelt our area with strong winds and heavy rain, causing trees to fall into the roadway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol real time traffic website.

Trees have been reported in the roadway at Big Swamp Road and Campbell Road in Florence County; Cashua Ferry Road and Georgetown Road in Darlington County; New Hopewell Road and Melody Lane in Darlington County.