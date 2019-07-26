Downtown Florence could get more condos

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) Downtown Florence could see new condos where L.B’ Small’s Furniture store used to be, according to Downtown Development Manager, Ray Reich.

“We are right now in negotiations with a developer group that will develop it into condos which fit perfectly,” Reich said.

Property tax records show the city purchased the property on October 4, 2019 for $499,999. Reich said property in the area is continuing to rise.

“These are buildings that people probably paid 20 to 30 thousand for many years ago. Today, they are selling those buildings for hundreds of thousands of dollars, and we’re happy to see that.”

The former furniture store suffered damage after its roof collapsed. Reich said the developer will need to demolish the building for the condos.

“We’ve had engineers look at it who say it’s really just not possible to save the building because the damage that’s been done.”

Over the last few years, Downtown Florence has grown attracting new businesses and more people to the area. Liz Andrews owns O’harra Mellette Interiors on North Dargan and said the revitalization inspired her to move downtown three years ago.

“Foot traffic has really picked up and improved. It’s just a general feel you know, you walk out at night, and there are cars on the street. The restaurants are busy, and it’s just an exciting time,” Andrews said.

The residential project will join other developments on North Dargan Street which include; two apartments, a roof-top bar and The Lost Cajun Seafood Restaurant.