Dozens of stolen guns, illegal drugs seized by Florence County deputies; 3 arrests made

Guns and drugs were seized after two search warrants were served in Florence County (Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple arrests after a pair of search warrants were served and members of the department seized dozens of stolen guns and illegal drugs Thursday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby says around 3 p.m. the sheriff’s office narcotics division, investigative division and its special response team served warrants at two houses in the Vox community of the county.















Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

About 25 long guns and five pistols were taken from a home on Mill Branch Road, according to Kirby. One person was arrested at that location for distribution of cocaine and distribution of heroin.

Drugs found at a home on Quail Road included heroin, crack, marijuana and pills. Two people were arrested at that location.

Kirby says community members in the Johnsonville area can expect to see more deputies in the coming days as they continue to try and stop illegal activity.