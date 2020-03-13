Dr. Drew turns focus away from coronavirus, says ‘addiction is the problem of our time’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – During a global pandemic, a well-known doctor is addressing a different medical condition. Dr. Drew Pinsky, known for the reality series, ‘Dr. Drew on Call,’ spoke at The 13th Annual Horry Georgetown Technical College Addiction and Recovery Series on Thursday.

We are all fighting a good fight. Some are fighting the global outbreak, while others are fighting drug addiction. Dr. Drew spoke on a different medical condition, drug addiction and recovery, rather than the one that’s been on most minds.

Dr. Drew hopes those battling addiction and recovery on Thursday night at HGTC walk away with one thing. “If they come away with hope and a direction of understanding that it’s not easy it takes time and it’s other people that heal these conditions you don’t do this on your own,” Dr. Drew Pinsky, known for the hit reality series ‘Dr. Drew on Call,’ said.

“Drug addiction is the problem of our time,” Dr. Drew said. “This school and the people that are represented here today know the disease, know the addiction, they either have it or are serving those with it.”

It was one man’s journey down the dark road of addiction that’s shedding light and hope today. It’s been more than a decade since he fought his own battle but HGTC professor, Casey King wants to see more change.

“The topic in the local community has not seemed to weigh in it’s only seemed to have gotten worse over the years,” Casey King said.

Addiction can start with genetics or childhood trauma. Based on his own experience, Dr. Drew says the recovery begins with closeness and relationships with others. “So I have always felt like if I could get them into the frame and show them it’s a safe place to be they could translate that to their recovering peers,” Dr. Drew said.

The professor and creator of the series says he wouldn’t change his journey as he’s helping more each year find the path to recovery. “When a person hears what they need to hear that’s when they begin the road to recovery,” Casey King said.

The addiction and recovery series was started by King when he was two years into his recovery. This event started with local speakers 13 years ago and has grown to bring national speakers, a larger attendance, and online presence.